Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded down $33.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,296.57. 72,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,579.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,737.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

