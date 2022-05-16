Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $30.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,290.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,196.49 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,730.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

