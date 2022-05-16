Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $32.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,730.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,196.49 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

