Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,803.02.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,247,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,290,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.9% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 10,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $44.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,216.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,048.11 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,910.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,140.29.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

