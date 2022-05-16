Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amcor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amcor by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,131 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 61.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,449. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

