American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.26. Approximately 7,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 88,453 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the period.

