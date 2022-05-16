American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $156.59. 125,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

