American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 3,284,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,210. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

