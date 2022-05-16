American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 40.8% in April

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,003,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,230. American Premium Water has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
