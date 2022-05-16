American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 40.8% in April

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,003,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,230. American Premium Water has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

