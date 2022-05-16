American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

