American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.22. 1,203,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.70. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.