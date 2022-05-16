Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 864,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,897. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

