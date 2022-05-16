Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly Sells 7,300 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 7,300 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,318.50.

Amerigo Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 250,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.56 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

