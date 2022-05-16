AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.48. 5,114,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

