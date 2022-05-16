AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LBRDA stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.06. 192,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,647. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

