AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,750,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,560. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

