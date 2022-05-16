AmonD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $4,531.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

