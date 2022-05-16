Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003088 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and $1.13 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 80,093,848 coins and its circulating supply is 79,673,866 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

