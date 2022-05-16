Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 538,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,442,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.92. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,871. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

