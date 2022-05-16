Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.06 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 578.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 933.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 52.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

