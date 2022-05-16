Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $19.68 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $8.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $82.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $89.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.92 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $145.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price target on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 10.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,484. The company has a market cap of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.