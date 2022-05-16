Analysts Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Autohome reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 576,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,113. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autohome by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Autohome by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

