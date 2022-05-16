Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE DYN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 1,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,433. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

