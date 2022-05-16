Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.70 million to $49.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $46.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $198.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,021. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $536.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1,309.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

