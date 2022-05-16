Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will report $36.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.40 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $34.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $153.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $163.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,687,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kao bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,307. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

