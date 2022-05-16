Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. 110,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,010. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

