Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. 110,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,010. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.