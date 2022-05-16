Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to post $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

