Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $668.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $647.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.58 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $567.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 76,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,171. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 154.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

