Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. Colliers International Group reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $112.11. 64,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,652. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

