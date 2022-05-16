Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,034. The company has a market capitalization of $475.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.24. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

