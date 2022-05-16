Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) will report $13.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $17.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $18.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $113.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $16.79. 14,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

