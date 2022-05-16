Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

