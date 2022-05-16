Analysts Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 7,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at $3,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 118.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Semrush by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

