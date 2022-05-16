Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $51.14

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.14. 390,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,743. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.