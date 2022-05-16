Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$32.83

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,796. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.28.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

