Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Target Price at €70.67

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.67 ($74.39).

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of BAS stock traded up €0.32 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €49.38 ($51.98). The company had a trading volume of 3,455,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.19. Basf has a one year low of €46.47 ($48.91) and a one year high of €69.83 ($73.51). The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

