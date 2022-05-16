Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Target Price at $175.08

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.37. 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

