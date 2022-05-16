Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Price Target at C$3.34

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE OGC traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.59. 782,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,292. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

