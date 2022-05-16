Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $29.25

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

