Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$70.31

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.31.

Several analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$70.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.02 and a 52-week high of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 8.6099994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Insiders have acquired 20,342 shares of company stock worth $1,294,256 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

