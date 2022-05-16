Analyzing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CrowdGather alerts:

This table compares CrowdGather and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A -$1.25 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $150.46 million 8.05 -$36.17 million ($1.34) -8.50

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.

Volatility and Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of -2.32, meaning that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -68.64% 19.68% 12.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CrowdGather and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $53.60, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather (Get Rating)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.