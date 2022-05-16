AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Cap Hits $24.04 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and approximately $184,974.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00107672 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

