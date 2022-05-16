AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $143,794.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00519315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,919.42 or 1.77422224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

