AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $143,794.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00519315 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,919.42 or 1.77422224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008603 BTC.
- Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.
