ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Tops $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00518064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.42 or 1.67944357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.