Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Position Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.04 million, a P/E ratio of 371.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

