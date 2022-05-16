Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. 2,554,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,237. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,108,000 after purchasing an additional 242,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

