Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.29 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

APPN stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 511,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

