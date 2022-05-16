Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

APVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 23,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 396.80% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

