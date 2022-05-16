Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Aramark has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $318,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

