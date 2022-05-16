ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 14,000 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,439,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,774.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 42,914 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,702.20.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 24,596 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,324.84.

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

Shares of ABIO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,997. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

